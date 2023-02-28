Tragedy as ‘fit and healthy’ 32-year-old mother dies after collapsing while teaching exercise class in Cambridge, England

By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 22:07

Image of a woman suffering with a headache. Credit: kurhan/Shutterstock.com

32-year-old Katy Hancock suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed while teaching an exercise class in Cambridge, England.

A ‘massively fit and healthy’ mother-of-two tragically passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm while she was teaching an exercise class. 32-year-old Katy Hancock, from the village of Witchford in Cambridge, collapsed during the fitness bounce class on January 25, as reported today, Tuesday, February 28, by The Sun.

She was immediately rushed to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for an MRI scan, from where she was subsequently transferred to Addenbrookes Neuro ICU in Cambridge. Katy sadly died one week later, on February 1.

Speaking with Cambridge Live, her father Chris Taylor told them: “She was hysterically funny, a brilliant mimic, she could memorise lines from a film she saw 20 years ago and just drop them out at the appropriate moment”. He added that his daughter had a: “Very cynical, really, really dry sense of humour”.

In the days leading up to her collapse, Chris said Katy had been complaining of a few headaches but was acting “quite normal”. He revealed that she was very active and would often go cycling, swimming, paddle boarding, sailing, and skiing. Katy’s death obviously came as a massive shock to her husband Edd and their children, four-year-old Dylan, and Taylor, aged two.

Her family are hoping to place memorial benches in their favourite locations with the aid of a GoFundMe page that has been set up. Funds raised will also be used to pay for the education of Katy’s children.

Brain aneurysms are more common among adults aged over 40 and tend to affect females more than males. They can occur when there is a bulge in a weakened blood vessel in the brain. According to the NHS website, anybody experiencing symptoms of an unruptured brain aneurysm should contact their GP as soon as possible.

These symptoms can include visual disturbances, such as loss of vision or double vision, pain above or around your eye, numbness or weakness on one side of your face, difficulty speaking, headaches, a loss of balance, and difficulty concentrating or problems with short-term memory.

Three in five people reportedly die within two weeks of suffering an aneurysm. Those who survive could possibly suffer brain damage.

