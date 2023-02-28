By Imran Khan • 28 February 2023 • 19:46

US hotel shreds passports of British school students during ski trip Photo by Max_555 Shutterstock.com

A group of school students from the UK are stranded in the US after a hotel in New York accidentally destroyed their passports

British students on a school skiing trip to the US have been stranded in the country after a hotel where they lived accidentally shredded their passports.

The students are from Barr Beacon High School in Walsall and had travelled to Lincoln in New Hampshire for a ski trip.

A parent who received an email about the incident, as per the Telegraph said, “I could not believe my eyes when I was reading the email about the emergency travel documents.

“How can a hotel shred 41 passports? It is not like they were pieces of paper they were actual passports.”

The kids have been reportedly stranded for five days now and have applied for emergency documents to travel according to Katie Hibbs, the head teacher of the school.

“Unfortunately, the hotel managed to destroy the passports in their care, which has led to all those affected having to apply for emergency travel documents”, said Hibbs.

“The group are at the British Embassy in New York today (27 February) to finalise all of the documents before they fly home”, she added.

The students were expected to be back in Walsall on Friday, February 24, but will now be arriving on Wednesday, March 1.

Hibbs also stated that “four staff members in New York were now supporting pupils to explore the city on a dwindling budget”.

A statement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that they were “supporting the school to help them with emergency documents and get the children back home as soon as possible”.

