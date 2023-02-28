Vladimir Putin awards actor Steven Seagal the Order of Friendship

By Chris King • 28 February 2023 • 1:50

Image of actor Steven Seagal. Credit: Markus Wissmann/Shutterstock.com

Steven Seagal was bestowed the award of the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday, February 27, awarding the American actor, Steven Seagal, the Order of Friendship. The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information. The actor already holds the title of special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Russian-American humanitarian relations.

The decree stated that the award was bestowed upon 70-year-old Seagal for his ‘great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation’, as reported by tass.ru.

Steven Seagal was born in 1952. He gained fame – along with Chuck Norris and other martial arts experts – as a constant action hero in films during the 1980s and 1990s. ‘Under Siege’, ‘On Deadly Ground’, ‘Above The Law’, and ‘Under Siege II – Dark Territory’ are some of his most famous movies.

Seagal is a 7th-dan black belt in aikido. He began his adult life as a martial arts instructor in Japan and eventually ended up running his father-in-law’s dojo. The actor has Russian citizenship, with Putin personally handing him the official passport of a Russian citizen in November 2016.

On his 70th birthday, the actor hailed Putin as one of the greatest world leaders of all time. The former action hero publicly backed Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and has supported its invasion of Ukraine. He visited the occupied Donbas area last summer, being given a personal tour of a Ukrainian POW camp by the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin.

