Young mother in UK dies as car crashes into tree after night out drinking

A British army veteran and a mother died after crashing her car into a tree under the influence of alcohol

A woman in the UK has died after she drove her car while under the influence of alcohol and smashed into a tree.

The incident took place while the woman was driving back after celebrating her passing the exam to become a paramedic, according to the Mail Online.

As per police reports, the 32-year-old Sarah Smith lost control of her car and drove over a section of grass before hitting a tree.

A statement issued by the local police said, “Officers attended West Paddock following reports that an Audi A1 had left the road and collided with a lamp post before colliding with a tree”.

“The driver of the car, who we can now confirm is 32-year-old Sarah Giffin-Smith from Leyland, was treated at the scene by our colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died yesterday”.

After emergency services arrived at the scene, they had to cut the car to be able to get her out and she was then rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire.

After reaching the hospital she underwent surgery but was pronounced dead.

An inquest into the case of her death by investigator PC Brendan Williams found no defects in the car and said that Sarah was also wearing a seatbelt.

Williams also said that details from the toxicology report revealed that “Sarah, mum to two boys, had been significantly intoxicated at the time of the crash”:

He added, “Her blood alcohol reading was 228mcg which is almost three times the legal limit for driving of 80mcg.”

According to Assistant Coroner Kate Bisset, after the police examined her phone, they found that “she had been celebrating passing her paramedic examinations prior to getting into her vehicle on the night in question”.

Officials also said that a postmortem CT scan suggested that her liver has been damaged and was ‘shattered and in multiple parts’.

Medical experts stated that her death was due to traumatic liver injury.

