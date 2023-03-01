By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:53
1 in 10 Brits admit that a car can make a person more attractive. Image: Tanasan Sungkaew / Shutterstock.com.
Over 1 in 10 (12 per cent) of people agree that a car can make a person more attractive, with 11 per cent admitting that they’re in love with their car.
Auto Trader found that people are so invested in their relationship with their car, that 1 in 5 (20 per cent) attribute personality traits that they’d like in a partner such as reliability and stability to their four wheels.
And, just as people in the early stages of romantic relationships may fall foul to ‘the ick’, the research revealed that bad smell (48 per cent), untidy interior (41 per cent), lack of space (38 per cent), colour (28 per cent) and lack of interior luxuries (27 per cent) are the biggest red flags when taking the leap to buy a new car.
Wanting to go electric is the top reason Brits will be looking to buy a new car in 2023, listing higher than big life changes such as having a baby, moving house and wanting to drive faster.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
