Train tourism thrives: 30 per cent more tourist trains planned for Spain in 2023

By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:32

30 per cent more tourist trains in Spain 2023. Image: Government of Spain / Tourism.

Renfe plans to start up a total of 253 tourist trains of various content which will make their journeys through different autonomous communities throughout the year.

Luxury tourism, theme tourism or historical trains make up the catalogue that the company is marketing.

The offer which the Tourist Trains division will make by 2023 represents an increase of 30 per cent compared to that produced in 2022, the year in which Renfe launched 170 trains with tourist content, in which 23,597 customers travelled and this means one more step in the evolution and consolidation of this classic product operated by the company.

The supply of luxury tourism will increase by 57 per cent.

The greatest increase in trips will occur in the luxury segment Transcantabrico, Al Andalus, Costa Verde Express and Expreso de la Robla.

In 2023, these trains are expected to make 87 round trips, which represents an increase of 52 per cent compared to 2022. Thematic tourism trains carry out day trips with cultural and gastronomic content.

