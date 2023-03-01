A total of 35,477 tourists chose Torremolinos in January

TORREMOLINOS registered a total of 35,477 travellers last January, practically twice as many as in the same month of 2022 when 18,286 tourists arrived in the town according to data from the National Statistics Institute.

The municipality registered 157,168 overnight stays, more than double that in January of last year with a notable increase in foreigners.

In January the arrival of 11,611 Spanish tourists was recorded, while last year 6,507 national visitors came to the municipality. The number of foreign tourists has more than doubled from January 2022, going from 11,779 to 23,866 foreign visitors.

In relation to nationalities, tourists from the Netherlands have been the most outstanding in terms of number with 5,067 travellers, followed by the United Kingdom with 4,560 and Germany with 2,018 visitors.

This increase in visitors has also been reflected in overnight stays, which have more than doubled in January, from 75,910 in 2022 to 157,168 registered in the past month, a growth that has been felt especially in tourist overnight stays foreigners who have gone from 60,279 last year to 131,530 this past January.