All trips on Bicimad Madrid free of charge until end of July

The service will be accompanied by the unlimited free use of the service with the aim of encouraging cycling in the capital.

This project is aimed at giving citizens first-hand experience of the advantages offered by the renewed public electric bicycle system and is the first time that the free service has been extended consecutively for almost five months.

The new model of bicycles, more manageable, ergonomic and robust and with a design focused on improving the user experience, will be progressively incorporated into the service, coexisting with the previous model over the next five months.

The free service, which will be valid for both bicycle models and all stations, is intended to accompany all users during the period of coexistence of both systems until the implementation project is fully completed.

The project will ensure a system of 7,500 electric bicycles and 611 stations, all newly acquired, distributed throughout the 21 districts of Madrid.