Ancient mummy ‘a kind of spiritual girlfriend’ for Peruvian man

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 8:15

Mummy was a Daddy/Shutterstock Images

1 March 2023, Peru: A delivery man at an archaeological site in Puno, Peru was searched by police who made a very bizarre discovery. He had an ancient mummy inside his cooler bag.

The man, who was thought to be intoxicated, said he had put the remains in his bag to show his friends, but that he kept his ‘spiritual girlfriend”, that he named “Juanita,” in a box in his room next to the TV. The mummy was owned by his father. No explanation was given for how the family came to be in possession of the ancient corpse.

The mummy, which is in fact an adult male according to experts, is between 600 and 800 years old and was more than 45 years old at time of his death. He was 1.51 metres tall (4ft 1 inch)

“Juan” was wrapped in bandages in the foetal position according to pre-Hispanic burial practices in the area in Peru, before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors.

The delivery man and his two friends in their 20s are detained and under investigation for possible cultural heritage crimes in Peru. Police seized the mummy and gave it to Peru’s ministry of culture, according to the BBC.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.