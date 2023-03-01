Virtual reality a step closer as Meta announces AR glasses launch date

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 14:25

AR glasses coming in 2027/Shutterstock Images

Augmented reality (AR) glasses will be here in 2027 according to Meta’s latest hardware roadmap that was shared (and leaked) with Meta employees at a meeting yesterday, according to The Verge.

AR glasses allow wearers to interact with the real and virtual worlds, in real time, with advanced imaging and sensor technologies. Also called smart glasses, they include displays that add information alongside what the wearer sees.

There are a few mixed-reality products in the wings at Meta. A headset, the Quest 3 Virtual Reality (VR) headset is due for launch later in 2023, twice as powerful as the Meta Quest 2.

In 2025, Meta plans to launch its first smart glasses with a neural interface smartwatch for separate controls, and a display.

Then in 2027 a normal-looking set of glasses will be the first AR product that Mark Zuckerberg once predicted would be the natural replacement for smartphones. Meta would be rewarded if this is true with its global market.

