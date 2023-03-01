BiciElx reaches 2,168 users in 2022, 29 per cent more than in 2021

The Councillor for Sustainability, Esther Diez, confirmed that the number of BiciElx stations will be expanded.

As for the profile of users, Diez pointed out that 37 per cent are students, a higher percentage than the Spanish average of 11.69 per cent, while 42 per cent are workers. These figures are according to a study by the Spanish Bicycle Barometer Association.

She went on to say that BiciElx was used by 57 per cent of men and 43 per cent of women in 2022, similar to the Spanish average, as reflected in the study.

The number of loans of the service was 213,725 in 2022 – 24 per cent more than in 2021 – and the average distance travelled on each loan was 2.01 kilometres.

The councillor also confirmed that the figures for city bus users in 2022 represent an improvement. She confirmed the figures are proof that citizens are opting for sustainable mobility as an alternative to their daily lives.