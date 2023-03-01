BREAKING: At least seven dead and many injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in central Greece

By Chris King • 01 March 2023 • 0:47

At least seven dead and many injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in central Greece

A horrendous train collision in the municipality of Tempi in Greece has left at least seven people dead and many more injured.

At least six people are reported to have died and many more are said to be injured after two trains collided in the municipality of Tempi in central Greece. One of the trains reportedly burst into flames according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

Emergency teams are searching the wreckage of the freight and passenger trains that were travelling on the line that connects the cities of Larisa and Thessaloniki. At least thirty ambulances have been used to take the injured to nearby hospitals.

#Update: Just in – At least 7 people are reportedly dead and another 19 people injured, after a cargo and passenger train collided with each other in central #Greece between #Larisa and #Thessaloniki, pic.twitter.com/lStX9HV1fb — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 28, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

