By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 13:08

BREAKING: Many university students returning from holidays among victims of Greece train tragedy

Officials in Greece believe many victims who died after two trains collided were university students on their way back from a holiday

Authorities in Greece on Wednesday, March 1, said that many of the victims who died in the train tragedy were university students travelling back from holidays after a long weekend.

The government in Greece has called this accident, “the country’s deadliest rail crash in living memory”, as the death toll increases to 36.

According to Reuters, the crash took place after a passenger train that was on its way to the Greek city of Thessaloniki from Athens, collided with a cargo train, after emerging from a tunnel near Larissa.

“The two trains had been running towards each other on the same track for many kilometres before the crash”, said Giannis Oikonomo, Government spokesman.

Police have said that the local station master who was responsible for signaling has been arrested, as investigators are trying to find out why the two trains were on the same track.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy. Our thoughts today are with the relatives of the victims,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Mitsotakis added, “One thing I can guarantee; we will find out the causes of this tragedy and do anything in our power for it never to happen again.”

According to the Hellenic Train data, the train has 342 passengers onboard along with 10 members of the crew. The cargo train on the other hand only has two crew members.

Fire brigade officials said that 62 people were injured and have been hospitalised, while six are reported to be in intensive care.

