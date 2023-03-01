Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 01 March 2023 • 20:20

UK PARENTS: Many can’t spare cash for children’s books Photo credit: PIXABAY/Airtank

Closed books A SURVEY of more than 3,000 parents across the UK carried out for the National Literacy Trust (NLT) and digital bank, Chase, found that 36 per cent were struggling financially. With little extra cash to buy books, they said they increasingly had to rely on school libraries.

Abertis change MARCELINO FERNANDEZ VERDES leaves the presidency of Spain’s toll road management company Abertis after the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting on March 28. The post will be occupied by Juan Santamaria, CEO of ACS which, together with Italy’s Atlantia, acquired Abertis in 2018.

M&S addition CREW CLOTHING joins 50 other fashion retailers on Marks & Spencer’s online “Brands at M&S” platform, aimed at attracting a wider range of shoppers. Crew, whose sales have been boosted by online partnerships with big names including John Lewis and Next, will offer more than 200 items.

Bond issue AS CaixaBank continues to advance with its finance programme, the bank presided by Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri has issued €750 million of high-yield, high-risk Contingent Convertibles (Cocos) bonds at 8.25 per cent. They come with the option of redeeming them in September 2029, the bank said.

Avios reward TRAVELLERS can now pay with British Airways’ loyalty currency Avios when booking a flight plus a hotel or car package, choosing how many points they want to spend, starting at £1 (€1.13). Amex and Barclaycard also have tie-ups with BA and customers can earn Avios as they shop.

