By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:24
Caravan and Motorhome Club announce winner of 2023 Best European Campsite. Image: Voyagerix / Shutterstock.com.
The winners of the awards were selected from a shortlist compiled by the Club’s experienced campsite teams, members in the camping and caravanning industry and feedback from members over the last year, including consistency of the campsites’ popularity and comments from campsite assessors.
Nick Lomas, director general of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, said: “The award recognises the quality offered by European campsites with their great service, friendliness and innovation to ensure our members have the best possible choice and to help members and non-members make the best decision of where to travel this year based on their individual travel needs.”
Alannia is a complete 5 Star resort that offers amazing facilities and services including an onsite hair salon, gym, tropical Tahiti pools and slides and a restaurant offering regional cuisine.
Those wishing to get out and about can enjoy cycling routes around the nearby nature reserve or head to a local beach.
