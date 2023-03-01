By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 13:46

Crime data reveals the most dangerous place to live in the UK. Photo by Mr Doomits Shutterstock.com

New data by the Office for National Statistics reveals the most dangerous place to live in the UK

New crime data revealed in the UK has ranked the most dangerous place in the country, with the highest number of crimes recorded.

According to the Independent, the data which was revealed by the Office of National Statistics suggests that Cleveland in Yorkshire is the most dangerous place to live in the country.

The data was analysed on the basis of the number of crimes recorded by the police in an area per 1,000 people, in order to compile the list.

Cleveland ranked at the top after 139.6 crimes were reported in the area for every 1,000 people.

The area which includes Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees and Middlesbrough in the North East, Cleveland had a population of 569,800 in 2020, as per government records, also had the “higest rate of sexual offences” as well.

The records also stated that “2,625 sexual offences cases, 10,650 cases of criminal damage and arson, 2,123 drug offences and 29,730 cases of violence against the person” took place in the area.

On the other hand, Wiltshire in South West England, was ranked as the safest in the country, with 58.1 crimes per 1000 people.

It was then followed by North Yorkshire, Surrey and Devon and Cornwall.

Meanwhile, London ranked at number five with 96.6 crimes recorded per 1,000 people but topped the list with the highest number of thefts.

Following is the full list of areas that have been ranked on the bases of crimes committed per 1,000 people.

Yorkshire and the Humber – 111.1

Northwest – 109.2

Northeast – 104.3

West Midlands – 99.8

London – 96.6

Wales – 87.1

East Midlands – 85

Southeast – 79.8

Southwest – 70.3

East – 78

National average – 91.9

___________________________________________________________

