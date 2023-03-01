Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Avalanche are the Top Crypto Projects of 2023

By EWN • 01 March 2023 • 14:00

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and 2023 has brought some exciting new projects gaining traction in the crypto community. Among these are Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Avalanche, quickly emerging as top contenders due to their innovative features, versatile use cases, and growing popularity. In this crypto news today, we’ll explore what sets these projects apart and why they are worth watching in the coming years.

Big Eyes Coin: The NFT Meme Token

Big Eyes Coin stands out from other meme coins by focusing on the NFT space instead of decentralised finance. It is an adorable cat-themed cryptocurrency, and it doesn’t fail to capitalise on its charming aesthetic. This unique look appeals to NFT enthusiasts as the demand for aesthetically pleasing NFTs is high, particularly as JPEGs. So, Big Eyes Coin aims to create the most exquisite NFT collection.

Moreover, in addition to creating a visually stunning NFT collection, Big Eyes Coin has established a closed NFT club that can only be accessed with an NFT pass. Membership in this club grants members exclusive access to purchase delightful cat-themed NFTs at a reasonable price. Additionally, as NFT holders, members are eligible for rewards. Notably, 50% of the tax generated on NFT sales goes to other NFT holders, providing an incentive for continued participation in the community.

But aside from NFTs, Big Eyes Coin stands out for its distinctive cuteomics (tokenomics) structure. The project places a strong emphasis on community involvement, with 80% of its entire token supply (equivalent to two hundred billion tokens) being made available from the outset. Furthermore, a 5% split of the 80% community tokens will be donated to charitable causes, while the remaining will be kept in a liquidity pool for two years. What’s particularly intriguing is that the team and developers won’t have a designated wallet, and there will be no transaction taxes imposed on users.

Scaling with Polygon

Polygon is one of the popular layer 2 solutions designed to scale Ethereum and other layer 1 blockchain. It allows for faster and cheaper transactions by using sidechains and plasma technology. Polygon has its native token, MATIC, which is used to pay for transaction fees and other services on the network. Polygon also supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means that Ethereum-based smart contracts can be easily ported to Polygon. This interoperability with Ethereum makes it an attractive option for developers looking to build decentralised applications (dApps) on a faster and cheaper blockchain.

It is a versatile platform that enables the creation of smart contracts, decentralised applications (DApps), and tokenisation, making it suitable for various use cases. Its technology is robust, and it has garnered significant adoption due to its active development community and the growing ecosystem of projects and applications built on the network. Notably, big names like Stripe, Instagram, Prada, and Adidas have recently launched on the platform, further highlighting its value and potential.

Avalanche’s Reputation for High Throughput, Fast Finality, and Customisable Smart Contracts

Avalanche is a layer 1 blockchain that offers scalability with high throughput and low latency. Avalanche uses a consensus mechanism called Avalanche-X, which allows for near-instant finality and can handle up to thousands of transactions per second.

Avalanche also has its native token, AVAX, which is used to pay transaction fees and secure the network through staking. Avalanche supports the creation of custom assets and smart contracts using the Solidity programming language, which is compatible with Ethereum.

Overall, Avalanche is a blockchain protocol designed to improve the efficiency and security of blockchain transactions. It offers unique advantages that make it an attractive option for users looking for faster and cheaper blockchain transactions.

If you’d like to jump on the Big Eyes Coin bandwagon, click on any of these links

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido