Date for works to stabilise the beaches of Malapesquera and Santa Ana in Benalmadena

By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:21
Date for works to stabilise the beaches of Malapesquera and Santa Ana. Image: Benalmadena City Council.
PROTECTING and caring for the beaches is a must for an area like the Costa del Sol, where a large part of the tourism demands sun and sand.
For this reason, Benalmadena has confirmed that work to stabilise the two major beaches in the area, Malapesquera and Santa Ana, is set to commence in March.
The Mayor, Victor Navas Perez, confirmed that: “Every year we suffer the consequences of easterly and westerly storms, which end up reducing the capacity of our beaches due to the loss of sand: in a tourist municipality like ours it is important to implement measures to help stabilise the coastline.”
The work will consist of extending the existing 80-metre-long breakwater between the two beaches which is expected to solve the erosion problems and improve this area.”
Benalmadena was originally a village growing around a mine, the name was given to the town by the Arabs. Benalmadena means “son of the mines”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.