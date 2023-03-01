Date for works to stabilise the beaches of Malapesquera and Santa Ana in Benalmadena

PROTECTING and caring for the beaches is a must for an area like the Costa del Sol, where a large part of the tourism demands sun and sand.

For this reason, Benalmadena has confirmed that work to stabilise the two major beaches in the area, Malapesquera and Santa Ana, is set to commence in March.

The Mayor, Victor Navas Perez, confirmed that: “Every year we suffer the consequences of easterly and westerly storms, which end up reducing the capacity of our beaches due to the loss of sand: in a tourist municipality like ours it is important to implement measures to help stabilise the coastline.”

The work will consist of extending the existing 80-metre-long breakwater between the two beaches which is expected to solve the erosion problems and improve this area.”

