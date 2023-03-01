Ed Sheeran’s reveals his depression after wife diagnosed with tumour

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 11:41

Ed Sheeran in 2021/Shutterstock Images

International superstar musician Ed Sheeran has revealed he and his wife Cherry had a difficult year in 2022 as she was diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second child.

He suffered a depression where he “felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air,” he said.

Cherry Seaborn, his girlfriend from childhood whom he married in 2019 could not get any treatment for the cancer until after the birth. At the same time as this serious health issue, Sheeran was in court daily facing a trial on copyright.

He reveals he was suffering from “fear, depression and anxiety.” Sheeran’s friend Jamal Edwards passed away aged 31 last year also. The effects of these compounding stresses “changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music”, said the star.

He ditched “hundreds” of songs he’d written for his sixth album and started again.

“I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest, darkest thoughts.

“For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.

“It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul.”

Their second child was born May 2022 and there has been no update on Cherry’s health.

The album called Subtract due for release May 5. follows the single F64 that came out in January, a song about Jamal Edwards. The tracklist was released from his record company Atlantic this morning:

Boat Salt Water Eyes Closed Life Goes On Dusty End Of Youth Colourblind Curtains Borderline Spark Vega Sycamore No Strings The Hills of Aberfeldy

