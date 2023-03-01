El Palo to add a new supermarket next to the Social Security office

For the moment it has not been revealed which chain will be installed in this space in the eastern area of the capital of Malaga, where there is already a Mercadona and a Carrefour Express.

According to the councillor for Urbanism, Raul Lopez, the property was inherited from private owners who have now decided to sell it. “They want to revitalise the neighbourhood with commercial activity,” he said.

The City Council confirmed: “The modification of the planning is approved due to the improvement that implementing proximity supermarkets in consolidated urban areas implies.”

Malaga is a modern and cosmopolitan city that, nevertheless, offers corners that have managed to preserve their original essence. This is the case of El Palo, a seafaring neighbourhood whose history is closely linked to the sea and where traditions remain intact.