EU agrees tenth package of more than €11 BILLION in sanctions against Russia

In order to further increase the effectiveness of EU sanctions, the package contains new listings plus trade and financial sanctions, including further export bans worth more than €11 billion, depriving the Russian economy of critical tech and industrial goods.

It also steps up enforcement and anti-circumvention measures, including a new reporting obligation on Russian Central Bank assets.

The EU has added about 121 individuals and entities to the sanction list, including Russian decision-makers, senior government officials and military leaders complicit in the war against Ukraine, as well as proxy authorities installed by Russia in the occupied territories in Ukraine, among others.

The list also includes key figures involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as organisations and individuals, who are polluting the public space with disinformation, adding to the military warfare through information warfare.