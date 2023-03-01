Finland to launch a Council of Europe Human Rights Day

The Council of Europe Human Rights Day will bring together leading expert speakers to discuss the Council of Europe’s impact on human rights in Finland.

The event will be organised as part of the project Council of Europe Days which encourages member states to play a leading role in ensuring that their citizens are able to exercise their rights and freedoms to participate in building the democracies where they live.

In this context, the Permanent Representation of Finland to the Council of Europe, asked Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General, Bjorn Berge, to explain the origin of the initiative.

Bjorn confirmed: “It is crucial to raise citizens’ knowledge and understanding of the work of the Council of Europe.”

“Very few know that the Council of Europe safeguards fundamental rights in Europe today. We need to explain to the general public what this means for each of us as citizens of Europe.”