By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 13:50
Free car parking now on offer in Elche. Image: Elche City Council.
Of the 200 spaces, 181 are reserved for cars, seven for motorbikes and another seven for vehicles for people with reduced mobility.
As of Monday, February 27, the free of charge, car park is now up and running.
The provisional car park is located where the future Conference Centre will be built, next to the Bus Station and opposite the Miguel Hernandez University (UMHE).
To adapt the site and level the ground, gravel and asphalt watering have been used due to the high cost of asphalting the surface.
The parking spaces have been marked with paint, the lighting has been reinforced and information panels have been installed to facilitate access and exit to the car park, which will be located on Calle Jose Sanchez Saez.
The aim is to facilitate parking for people who want to access the historic and commercial centre of the city during the day and at night for residents of the La Zapatillera and Altabix neighbourhoods.
