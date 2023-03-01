Fuengirola to celebrates International Women’s Day with a packed programme of empowering activities

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 13:01

Councillor for Equality, Rocío Rodríguez presents Fuengirola’s interesting programme to celebrate International Women’s Day in the city. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA council has designed a full programme of activities to commemorate International Women’s Day, the global event which is celebrated annually on Wednesday, March 8. This year’s exciting programme has been designed in collaboration with various associations, companies, and women’s groups.

The month-long programme includes a variety of activities, such as lectures aimed at secondary school students to build a more equal society and promote healthy relationships. Other lectures including one about chronic diseases affecting women and sexuality and healthy relationships for adults will also be given during the month.

The programme also includes a guided dramatised tour of the historic centre of Malaga set to take place on Tuesday, March 7. The tour will take guests on a journey through women’s lives in Malaga during the 19th and 20th centuries. The tour will also feature performances to learn more about great female characters in the history of the city like Trinidad Grund, Amalia Heredia, Victoria Kent, and Sabina Muchard.

On International Women’s Day itself, the council will hold a presentation ceremony which will highlight the crucial role of women in society and pledge to continue empowering local women.