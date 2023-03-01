BREAKING NEWS: Greece’s Transport Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigns following country’s rail disaster

By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 16:44
Greece's Transport Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigns following country's rail disaster. Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com
The Transport Minister for Greece has since handed in his notice following the tragic rail disaster that took place in central Greece overnight.
The devastation has killed at least 36 people and injured scores.
A search is continuing of the wreckage of the first two carriages involving 150 firefighters, using 17 vehicles and four cranes. Forty ambulances are on the scene.
Following the tragedy and his resignation, Kostas Kramanlis, said he felt it was his “duty” to step down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”
Once the news was released people were quick to take to social media. One posted a tweet saying: “The whole country and the world was waiting for this resignation! Remember, resignation is also a service.”
Tüm ülke ve dünya bu istifayı bekliyordu!Unutmayın istifa da bir hizmettir.Yunanistan'da, 36 kişinin öldüğü tren kazası sonrası Ulaştırma Bakanı Kostas Karamanlis istifa etti. pic.twitter.com/HGI7g8C5Uf
— mühendisyen (@muhendisyenn) March 1, 2023
Another tweeted: “Two trains collide in Greece 32 dead 85 injured. Three days of national mourning is declared in Greece after the train accident, and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigns. What the hell! Resignation? What was the fault of the minister, he was driving his train.”
Yunanistan'da iki tren çarpışıyor 32 ölü 85 yaralı
Tren kazasının ardından Yunanistan'da 3 gün ulusal yas ilan ediliyor ve Ulaştırma Bakanı Kostas Karamanlis istifa ediyor.🙄
Ne alaka ya! İstifa filan ?Bakanın ne suçu vardı, treni omu sürüyordu😵💫#istifa #protest #kayseri pic.twitter.com/MJZ0qGCjH2
— Zehra METE (@RosesMariaa) March 1, 2023
