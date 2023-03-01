UPDATE: At least 29 dead and 85 injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in Tempe, Greece Close
Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Greece’s Transport Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigns following country’s rail disaster

By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 16:44

Greece's Transport Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigns following country's rail disaster. Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

It’s unclear at what speed the two trains were travelling when they ran into each other just before midnight on Tuesday, February 28.

The Transport Minister for Greece has since handed in his notice following the tragic rail disaster that took place in central Greece overnight.

The devastation has killed at least 36 people and injured scores.

A search is continuing of the wreckage of the first two carriages involving 150 firefighters, using 17 vehicles and four cranes. Forty ambulances are on the scene.

Following the tragedy and his resignation, Kostas Kramanlis, said he felt it was his “duty” to step down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”

Once the news was released people were quick to take to social media. One posted a tweet saying: “The whole country and the world was waiting for this resignation! Remember, resignation is also a service.”

Another tweeted: “Two trains collide in Greece 32 dead 85 injured. Three days of national mourning is declared in Greece after the train accident, and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigns. What the hell! Resignation? What was the fault of the minister, he was driving his train.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading