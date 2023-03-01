By EWN • 01 March 2023 • 18:01

The world of decentralised finance (DeFi) has exploded in recent years, with countless platforms vying for dominance in the market. However, not all DeFi solutions are created equal, and some have proven to be more successful than others.

In this article, we will examine three DeFi solutions: Hedera (HBAR), Aave (AAVE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). While Hedera (HBAR) and Aave (AAVE) have their merits, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has emerged as a superior DeFi solution, offering unique features that make it stand out from the crowd.

The Hedera (HBAR) Hashgraph Faces Criticism for Lack of Decentralisation, Interoperability and High Transaction Fees in the DeFi Landscape

Hedera (HBAR) is a public ledger platform that uses a unique consensus algorithm called Hashgraph. While Hashgraph has some advantages, including faster transactions and increased security, it also has some significant drawbacks.

First and foremost, Hedera (HBAR) is not truly decentralised. Hedera (HBAR) is controlled by a small group of insiders, which goes against the very ethos of DeFi.

Furthermore, the governance model of Hedera (HBAR) is opaque, making it difficult for users to understand how decisions are made. Another issue with Hedera (HBAR) is its lack of interoperability. While interoperability is a cornerstone of DeFi, Hedera (HBAR) has not yet implemented it, which limits the platform’s usefulness.

Finally, the Hedera (HBAR) transaction fees are relatively high, which can deter users who are looking for a cost-effective DeFi solution.

Aave (AAVE) Struggles with Scalability and Ethereum (ETH) Dependency in a Crowded DeFi Landscape

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised lending platform that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. Despite its innovative approach, Aave (AAVE) has its limitations.

One significant issue with Aave (AAVE) is its lack of scalability, which has resulted in high fees and slow transaction processing times. This issue has made it difficult for users to conduct transactions on the platform, which has led to many seeking alternatives.

Another concern with Aave (AAVE) is its over-reliance on Ethereum (ETH), which has resulted in the platform being vulnerable to issues affecting the Ethereum (ETH) network. For instance, when the Ethereum (ETH) network experienced congestion during the peak of the DeFi craze, Aave (AAVE) was severely affected, with users experiencing significant delays in transactions.

The current price of Aave (AAVE) is $83.40. Aave (AAVE) is 87.49% below the all-time high of $666.86.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Emerges as a Promising DeFi Solution with Fractionalised NFTs and Innovative Investor Protection Features

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers a unique solution to the challenges facing DeFi. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform mints fractionalised NFTs that represent ownership in a project, allowing entrepreneurs to generate revenue without seeking traditional investors like venture capital firms. Investors can subsequently purchase these NFTs and participate in the expansion of a project without risking a significant portion of their wealth.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prioritises safety by implementing a “Fill or Kill” feature in its smart contract. In the event that the fundraising effort is unsuccessful, the smart contract will automatically return all investor monies. Thus, investors are protected in the event of a failed fundraising campaign.

During the presale, all Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are purchased well before their respective phases end. In its ninth phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has risen in value by more than 1987%, reaching its current price of $0.0835.

As the DeFi space continues to evolve, it is important for platforms to prioritise decentralisation and safety to ensure the growth and success of the sector. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has demonstrated its commitment to these values, and it is no surprise that it has emerged as a superior DeFi solution.

As more investors and entrepreneurs seek out innovative solutions that prioritise safety and decentralisation, it is likely that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will continue to gain traction and establish itself as a major player in the DeFi space.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

