Hotel rooms from just €19 as Travelodge announces plans to expand its portfolio in Spain

By Chris King • 01 March 2023 • 4:01

Image of a Travelodge hotel room. Credit: [email protected]_ES

Travelodge announced its plans to expand its portfolio in Spain with hotel rooms from as little as €19 (£16).

Accommodation in Spain is about to become cheaper after Travelodge announced its plans on Tuesday, February 28, to expand its operation in the country. Hotel rooms could be on offer from the global hotel chain for as little as €19 (£16).

Travelodge now plans to expand its portfolio into the Spanish cities of Alicante, Bilbao, Granada, Malaga, Palma, Sevilla and Valencia. This adds to the two hotels it currently offers in the capital city of Madrid and another two in Barcelona, as reported by express.co.uk.

“The Spanish hotel market is growing at pace with demand exceeding supply and we want to take this opportunity to take the Travelodge brand to new business and leisure locations across Spain”, explained Steve Bennett, the Travelodge Chief Property & Development Officer. He added: “This is whilst offering business and leisure travellers more choice and great value accommodation”.

As a result of the pandemic and the travel restrictions that came with it, Spain saw a huge drop in British travellers during 2020 and 2021. The numbers fell from around 18 million in 2019 to about 3 million in 2020.

Since the Spanish government eliminated all its Covid regulations, the country has seen a huge resurgence. According to Statista, in 2022, an estimated 4.3 travellers headed for the sunshine. This is a trend that Spain’s tourism industry is hoping will continue to grow back to previous levels.

Juan Molas, the President of Mesa del Turismo, the Spanish tourism group, warned about the European Union’s new ‘tourist tax’ that is being proposed.

“The Tourism Board is especially concerned about the impact of this tax on British tourism, our main issuing market with 18 million arrivals in 2019”, the board said in a statement after its first General Assembly of the year.

It added: “It must also be taken into account that the measure – if it goes ahead – will be added to the rest of local taxes that the tourist is already paying to visit certain European cities”.

