Jeremy Clarkson takes to Twitter to DENY being axed as host of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 21:09

Image - Petr Magera, CC BY 2.0

Controversial Jeremy Clarkson has taken to Twitter to deny being axed as the host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? after ITV bosses confirmed earlier today that the star will step down after next season.

It was reported earlier today, March 1, that ITV bosses had confirmed sacking Jeremy Clarkson as the host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Clarkson has now jumped onto Twitter, denying that he has been axed from the show after ITV confirmed there ‘are no further commissioning commitments’ to the presenter. He was reportedly sacked following his highly controversial comments about Meghan Markle in his newspaper column.

Clarkson took to Twitter this evening writing: “I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

So many kind messages about today’s reports. But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 1, 2023

ITV boss Carolyn McCall – whom Piers Morgan said forced him out of his Good Morning Britain job – seemingly confirmed that Clarkson will not carry on in his post after the next series, which has already been recorded.

Carolyn McCall said to Variety magazine: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that.”

“And then we have no future commitments,” she added.

She said of Clarkson’s controversial column about Meghan Markle: “We don’t endorse that in any way… there’s no place for that on ITV.”

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline earlier today: “As we have said before, ITV has a further series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contractually commissioned (which has now recorded), and no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently.”

However, the network later issued an edited statement, which said: “As we have said for several weeks, ITV is contractually committed to a further series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (which has now been recorded.)”

“There are no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently as is typical with such shows where we make commissioning decisions on a series by series basis.”

“Therefore for the avoidance of doubt neither Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? nor Jeremy Clarkson have been cancelled.”

Despite the new statement, betting companies are already eyeing up celebrities such as Warwick Davis to replace him and, according to betting giant William Hill, over 10 television personalities are currently in the running to take to the chair.

The former Top Gear host sparked huge backlash after his newspaper column about the Duchess of Sussex fantasised about her being paraded through the streets naked while people threw ‘excrement’ at her, in an apparent reference to a scene from TV series Game of Thrones.

