King Charles evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage

By Chris King • 01 March 2023 • 1:52

Image of Frogmore Cottage. Credit: Google maps - Gebarar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles, who has offered the property to Prince Andrew.

King Charles is evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage. The couple is said to be arranging to have their belongings shipped to their Californian home in Montecito, according to The Sun, late on Tuesday, February 28.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”, a royal insider told the news outlet. This latest move surely now casts doubt over the Sussexes attending the Coronation celebrations in May. Charles reportedly made the decision to throw them out a few days after the controversial revelations revealed this January in his son’s recent memoirs ‘Spare’.

While these extraordinary attacks by 38-year-old Harry on the Royal family were being read around the world Buckingham Palace issued him and his wife with an eviction notice. The five-bedroom cottage was gifted to them as a wedding present by the late Queen in 2018 but it is believed they have no choice in the matter.

They subsequently spent around £2.4 million renovating the property before they moved into it in April 2019. Just six months later they moved out after Megxit happened in 2020. The taxpayer’s money spent on the work was later paid back by the Duke of Sussex and a deal was struck in which the cottage was leased for ‘several years’.

Princess Eugenie and her hubby Jack Brooksbank moved into Frogmore Cottage temporarily in the autumn of 2020 before eventually leaving to set up their new home in Portugal.

Harry and 41-year-old Meghan are thought to have been sent an official invite to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla which will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey. Whether they now accept in light of this eviction, remains to be seen.

The keys to the Windsor home were allegedly offered to Prince Andrew last week. He faces being thrown out of his current abode in the Royal Lodge mansion. Insiders informed the newspaper that: “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction”.

___________________________________________________________

