Leaked WhatsApp messages suggest Matt Hancock ignored advice to Covid test all care homes

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 9:50

Mr Hancock during the pandemic in London/Shutterstock Images

1 March 2023, London: The UK’s health secretary at the worst time of the pandemic, Matt Hancock, allegedly ignored COVID-19 testing advice for incoming care home residents. The Daily Telegraph alleges this according to many leaked WhatsApp messages.

According to the report, Hancock rejected advice from Professor Sir Chris Whitty in April 2020 that there should be testing for “all going into care homes and segregation whilst awaiting a result.” Hancock said this move “muddies the waters” and instead introduced mandatory testing for patients coming from hospital to care home.

According to the investigation, he said to an aide: “Tell me if I’m wrong but I would rather leave it out and just commit to test and isolate ALL going into care from hospital.

“I do not think the community commitment adds anything and it muddies the waters.”

The messages were leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who received them while working on Mr Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries memoir. The journalist has broken a binding confidentiality (non-disclosure agreement) (NDA) agreement and may face legal consequences.

A source close to Mr Hancock said, “Her behaviour is outrageous.

“Having not been approached in advance by The Telegraph, we have reviewed the messages overnight.

“The Telegraph intentionally excluded reference to a meeting with the testing team from the WhatsApp.”

“This is critical, because Matt was supportive of Chris Whitty’s advice, held a meeting on its deliverability, told it wasn’t deliverable, and insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals.

“The Telegraph have been informed that their headline is wrong, and Matt is considering all options available to him.

“This major error by Isabel Oakeshott and The Telegraph shows why the proper place for analysis like this is the Inquiry, not a partial, agenda-driven leak of confidential documents.”

Meanwhile, another spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: “It is outrageous that this distorted account of the pandemic is being pushed with partial leaks, spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of lives if followed. What the messages do show is a lot of people working hard to save lives.”

