Man dies after UK supermarket Sainsbury´s security guards held him face down for over 30 minutes

A man attempting to shoplift from a Sainsbury outlet in UK died after he was held face down by two security guards

Officials in the UK have said that a 43-year-old man died after he was caught shoplifting at a Sainsbury outlets and was held by two security guards face down.

The incident happened in Spalding, Lincolnshire, when security guards with no restraint training held a man named Ramunas Paskauskas, while he continued to struggle, as per the Mirror.

The guards claimed that he had “become aggressive and threatening”, as he had been drinking.

Paskauskas was then rushed to the hospital as his health started to deteriorate, where he eventually died.

As per the report by medical officials, his death was due to “multi-organ hypoxic/ischaemic injury, respiratory and cardiac arrest”

Following his death an inquest was held regarding the case where the jury foreman said, “Ramunas Paskauskas was detained for attempted theft at Sainsbury’s store in Spalding. The detention was within a training room at the store.”

“During the detention, Mr Paskauskas became erratic and his behaviour escalated to become threatening and aggressive, exacerbated by the alcohol consumed and his confusion over the situation and language barrier.”

“The two security persons applied restraint, lowering Mr Paskauskas to the ground. However, his conduct remained aggressive and he was then restrained in the prone position, face down. Up to three Sainsbury’s parties assisted in the restraint.”

“There was a total period of restraint in the prone position of greater than 30 minutes.”

“Whilst restraint was provided in a manner to counter the resistance being displayed by Mr Paskauskas, the security team had little training and experience of applying physical restraint or recognising the risks associated.”

“The Sainsbury’s persons had no training in these matters.”

