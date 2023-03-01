By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 14:17

Man in critical condition after being horribly stabbed on London bus as police hunt for suspect Photo by Ian Stewart Shutterstock.com

Police in London have said a 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a bus on Oxford Street

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed while travelling on the bus in London, as per the police on Wednesday, March 1.

According to the Metropolitan Police spokesperson cited by the Mirror, “Police were called at about 22:20hrs on Tuesday, 28 February to reports of a man stabbed on board a bus on Oxford Street.”

Authorities said that the victim was found terribly injured, and received some treatment by the London Ambulance service, adding that he is presently in a ‘life-threatening position’.

Police said that no arrests have been made in the matter until now, as the forensic teams are working on the scene of the attack.

“Officers attended and found a 25-year-old man critically injured”, said a statement by the Met Police.

“Additional officers are in the area. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue”, the statement added.

The police have also made an appeal stating that “Those with information about what happened have been told to contact the Met via 101 and quote the reference CAD 7103/28Feb”.

___________________________________________________________

