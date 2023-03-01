Modest beginnings for what is currently Spain’s fifth-largest telecoms operator

By Linda Hall • 01 March 2023 • 23:00

MARIUS VARZARU: Digi’s CEO in Spain Photo credit: Digi

DIGI COMMUNICATIONS, also known as RCS & RDS, is a Romanian holding company operating in Spain, Italy Hungary and Portugal as well as Romania.

With approximately 5 million lines, Digi made a modest debut as a small virtual network operator providing international calls for the Romanian community.

After years of steady growth and fighting off low-cost competitors, the company is the country’s fifth largest mobile operator, according to Spain’s National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC).

It now has 3.79 million mobile lines after acquiring another 824,000 clients in 2022. Broadband customers increased from 480,000 to 843,000 in a year and there are now more than 249,000 landlines compared with last year’s 279,000.

The Orange-MasMovil merger will push it back to fifth place although insiders predict that Digi could mop up some of the divestments that both operators will be obliged to make.

Asked if Digi was preparing for this scenario, Marius Varzaru, the company’s CEO in Spain, said they were unaware of the EU’s conditions for the merger.

“When we have this information, there will be an opportunity to assess it,” he told the Spanish media.

Regarding the merger, Varzaru answered that competition was the best way for companies to give their clients good value. “In our case, it makes us work harder to provide the best technology at the best price,” he said.

