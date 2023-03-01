More than 600 kilos of cocaine hidden among bananas seized in the Port of Malaga

By Chris King • 01 March 2023 • 0:31

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A planned police operation in the Port of Malaga resulted in the seizure of more than 600 kilos of cocaine hidden among a shipment of bananas from South America.

As reported in a statement from the National Police this Tuesday, February 28, more than 600 kilograms of cocaine was seized in the Port of Malaga. It was discovered camouflaged among bananas arriving in a shipment from South America.

The stash was uncovered by Customs Surveillance officials from the Tax Agency, in a joint operation with the National Police. It was the result of many months spent working on a detailed study of the so-called ‘hot routes’. These are areas that would presumably be used by criminal organisations for the introduction of narcotic substances in containers, the National Police explained.

At the beginning of this month, the comparative analysis of different shipments and incidents presented in the distribution chain raised the suspicions of the investigators about a container that was scheduled to enter Malaga. As a result, a joint operation was established to proceed with its inspection upon arrival.

When the container was opened, it was confirmed that, among the legal merchandise transported, more than 600 kilograms of cocaine were hidden inside it. Its market value was estimated to exceed €21 million and the haul was seized.

This action represents an important blow to the organisations, dedicated to the international transport of cocaine, which operates in Spain. They take advantage of international transactions of merchandise trade, introducing large quantities of narcotic substances at origin and then extracting it at the destination, taking advantage of the existing mercantile structure.

The actions carried out, together with the effects and seized merchandise, have been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction on duty in Malaga, as reported by malagahoy.es.

