Netflix teams up with LaLiga to develop its first sports docuseries in Spain

LaLiga is decided on the football field but it is also lived off the football field: in the locker rooms, in the bleachers, on the outskirts of the stadium on a match day.

LaLiga is set to be the centre of the first sports series that Netflix will produce in Spain.

The documentary series, currently in pre-production, will focus on the 2023-2024 LaLiga Competition and will be launched worldwide on Netflix next year.

Similar to Netflix’s growing slate of sports programming such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, the series will take an inside look at everything that happens in the Professional Football League behind the scenes and the more personal stories of one of the most followed leagues in the world.

“This is a unique opportunity to take our football beyond the fans, to share with the world the excitement of the sport we love, and the chance for all our fans to see LaLiga from a totally different angle,” confirmed Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga.