By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 12:19

One of Europe´s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain after escaping from a psychiatric hospital Photo: Policía Nacional

Police arrest a Dutch citizen who escaped from a psychiatric hospital and fled to Spain

A Dutch citizen who escaped from a psychiatric hospital and fled to Spain while serving a sentence for two robberies with firearms has been arrested in Murcia.

The man who according to the Spanish National Police is one of the most wanted fugitives in Europe has escaped from a psychiatric hospital in the Netherlands while serving a sentence of 5 years and six months for two robberies with firearms.

Policía Nacional said he was accused of killing one person during this incident.

The man whose identity has not been provided, together with another inmate convicted organized a plan to flee the psychiatric hospital where he was admitted for serious mental disorders.

According to Cadena SER, both prisoners managed to make a hole in the walls and escape, where a vehicle was waiting for them to flee.

The men had since been on the list of the most wanted fugitives by Europol.

Following months of investigation and close cooperation between the two countries, with daily exchange of information through the Dutch link in Spain, a shopping center that the fugitive frequented was determined.

Officials covered the entrances and exits of the shopping center and warning the other police personel about the fugitive and a team of more than eight policemen was made, who quickly proceeded to arrest him, without giving him any opportunity to escape.

The police said the man was under investigation from 2015 when he, along with other accomplices, robbed two jewelry stores in the Netherlands.

Officials said, “His modus operandi consisted of assaulting the store at gunpoint and gagging its owners while they stole everything”.

They added, “In one of the assaults, the detainee and other accomplices beat one of the store owners so violently that he ended up dying”.

