By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:05
Orihuela confirm Tourist Routes for the month of March. Image: Orihuela City Council.
The Councillor for Tourism, Marcia Garcia, confirmed: “We have been certified as a relevant tourist municipality and we want to continue adding activities so that people come and that the tourist has an economic impact on the municipality.”
Miguel Hernandez Gilabert was born on October 30, 1910, in the town of Orihuela. His father, Miguel Hernández Sánchez, a herdsman and dealer in sheep and goats, took for granted that his son would soon be hard at work helping with the family business.
When Hernandez’s passion for reading and writing became evident he made a conscious decision to become a poet. A gifted writer with a phenomenal memory, against enormous odds, he broke loose from the severe limitations of his humble beginnings to emerge as one of the greatest and best-loved Spanish poets.
For more information on the tours in March head to the Town Hall located at Calle Marques de Arneva, 1, or call (+34) 966 076 100.
