Paseo Vista Alegre hosts the photographic exhibition “Journey to a singular destination”

The region of Murcia is home to a wealth of beauty in every corner of its territory.

One of its most unique areas is the northeast, whose tourist value has been enhanced in recent years, demonstrating all that it can contribute to the regional map from the approach of sustainable rural development.

To display the city in all its glory, Paseo Vista Alegre is hosting a photographic exhibition entitled “Journey to a Singular Destination.”

This initiative shows the cultural, environmental and heritage heritage heritage of the north-eastern area of the Region of Murcia in a collection of 28 images.

Nature, wine tourism, gastronomy, spas and unique destinations come together in the open air in this exhibition made up of 14 panels with images and texts provided by the Association and which, after passing through Murcia, Cartagena, San Javier and Orihuela, now travels to six other tourist destinations: Torrevieja, Elche, Alicante, Valencia, Gandía and Albacete.

This initiative, promoted by LA VERDAD and Leader Nordeste, will be on display at Paseo Vista Alegre until March 5.