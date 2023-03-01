By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 13:59
Pinoso confirms SMS appointment system for outpatients and radiology has begun. Image: Pinoso City Council.
For several weeks now, the SMS appointment system has been gradually being implemented for outpatient appointments and radiology tests at the General University Hospital of Elda, the Specialities Centre of Elda and the Integrated Health Centre of Villena.
To update your telephone number registered to your SIP card, you can attend your local health centre, or head to the website /www.gva.es/ and amend online.
In addition to the promotion of appointments via SMS, another of the measures that have been implemented is the installation of contact points at the counters of the three centres, with specific telephone numbers and email addresses for each of them.
The three contact points are the Hospital of Elda, telephone: (+34) 966 989 166, email: [email protected].
Elda Specialities Centre, telephone (+34) 966 957 106, email: [email protected].
Or, Villena Integrated Health Centre, telephone (+34) 965 823 771, email: [email protected].
