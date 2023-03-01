By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 10:58

Police search for owner after dog attacks a 12-year-old boy in UK. Photo: Leicestershire Police

Police in the UK are searching for the owner of a dog after a boy was attacked and bitten by a rottweiler

An appeal has been launched by the Police in the UK after a dog attacked a boy in Loughborough.

According to official reports from Leicestershire police, the incident happened “off Bridge Street in Loughborough on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 January”.

Police said the boy was bitten in the stomach and was pulled by the rottweiler along the ground.

The boy was then left crying on the street and needed emergency treatment after the attack.

Authorities have now posted a photo of the owner of the rottweiler with his dog from CCTV footage.

PC Sam Parr, the investigating officer, said “I would like to speak to the man pictured about this incident, as I believe he may have information that could assist my investigation”.

“I’m appealing to dog walkers who frequent the area where it happened and may recognise him from the clothes he’s wearing or the dog that’s with him. I’m also appealing directly for the man to get in touch.”

“You can pass on information by visiting www.leics.police.uk and quoting reference 23*48818”.

Following the incident, a post was also shared by the boy´s relative on Facebook, as per the Mirror, which said, “My nephew, age 12, was attacked by a rottweiler dog outside Limehurst high school”.

“He was seriously injured and cut as the dog dragged him to the ground, shaking him, causing cuts and bruises to his stomach and body needing emergency treatment”.

“The man ran off after the dog attack and left my nephew there on the floor own his own scared crying for help, and he ran off.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram