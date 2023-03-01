Rise in the time of restrictions; How Big Eyes Coin can outshow Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

By EWN • 01 March 2023 • 10:00

If you ask a money-loving business magnate how to earn income from an authority-less method, the person would say, ‘get it via cryptocurrency’! Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have clicked the best way to amass profit in a decentralized manner. Putting all the good qualities of a cryptocurrency together, the cryptosphere continues to the moon with several new coins on the track.

Importantly, the rise of meme coins such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has proven that such tokens are not simply substandard stuff but hold relevant use cases. Nevertheless, when several countries promote cryptocurrencies, there are many regions that are not crypto-friendly. In fact, there is a clear division between the countries where crypto is legal and illegal.

As crypto analysts and fin-tech pioneers depict, crypto would be crypto forever, irrespective of any discouraging situations and market depletion. Worth noting in the time of restrictions, the value and profit of holding a digital asset might be unknown for the majority of anti-crypto communities as there would be more negative crypto news. This is where meme coins, including Big Eyes Coin (BIG), stand out in the crypto market.

Big Eyes, which has a big mission, has amassed around $30.43 million out of the $33.45 million target in its 12th phase of the presale. To finish its 15 presale rounds, BIG has to empty the remaining 6.09 billion coins. Notably, there are more buyers on the platform, making the coin one of the biggest successful presale coins in the history of the meme coin world.

Big EyesCoin Platform Interface

The Big Eyes Coin team recently announced a 17.85% return on investment (ROI) for all its users to check the difference in the value of the asset at the start of the presale and ongoing phase. If you find your coin is worth more than the value it had in the first presale period, then that coin has the maximum potential to grow in the future. Obviously, BIG has proven this potential which can be calculated on its Returns Calculator feature. Another amazing feature the BIG team recently unveiled is its Lootboxes which would give you up to 5000% rewards worthof BIG.

When BIG Plays with DOGE and SHIB…

For many crypto enthusiasts, the meme coins sphere has become a platform to place the debate on which coin is the best and what makes it the best. We have been learning that Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the best meme coins. DOGE and SHIB, which are now dwindling due to the market downtrend, are valued at $0.08117 and $0.00001269, respectively.

Moreso, all the meme coin lovers know the progressive steps put forward by DOGE and SHIB throughout their journey. However, in the eyes of many holders, the inception of Big Eyes is a major setback for DOGE and SHIB. There are worries and discussions on the future of these coins as Big Eyes is spiking with $30.43 million in funds raised. As of now, you can get 2028.99 Big Eyes for just one USDT. The price of BIG may increase as the number of coins decreases, so do not forget to hurry up and clutch the coins before the presale ends.

Adding on, there is a good mission by the BIG team, apart from directly earning profits. The team focuses on financially driving their DeFi ecosystem and allows users to provide 5% of what they have earned to ocean-conserving charities. Providing a sustainable environment is one of the unique features that many meme coins like BIG hold on to, and this is why you can see value in at least some of the meme coins.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido