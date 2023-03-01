By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 9:50

Spanish bomb squad defuse hand grenade found in Malaga river. Photo by Kristof Lauwers Shutterstock.com

A civil war era bomb found inside a river was detonated by Spanish bomb disposal squad in Malaga

A grenade from the civil war in Spain between July 1936 and April 1938 was defused by the Spanish bomb squad after it was found inside a river in Malaga.

According to the official reports, the bomb was discovered by a fisherman in the mouth of the Guadalmedina river on Monday, February 27.

Authorities were informed about it and the Spanish bomb disposal unit Tedax was informed.

A controlled detonation was conducted by the bomb specialists, as officials said that it was too dangerous to be moved.

The squad from Tedax has previously also detonated and removed civil war-era bombs several times in Malaga.

In April 2022, three separate explosives were found in the region, including one in the capital city and two in the town of Torremolinos.

The one found in Malaga was discovered in the Puerto de la Torre area of Arroyo de Cassasola.

The other explosives were found while a site for the building was being cleared in Terremolinos. Officials said that they found an M31 pineapple fragmentation hand grenade and a motor shell.

