Tennis Europe launches new mobile app to boost junior tennis around the world

Bringing you closer to the action than ever before, the new Junior Tour app will carry live streaming and scoring from many of the Tour’s events. Other features – all free of charge – include the Junior Tour calendar and the latest rankings and news.

The live coverage begins with the prestigious ‘Kungens Kanna & Drottningens Pris’, a Super Category 14 & Under event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Available for iPhone and Android users, the app has been developed with Tennis Europe’s official partner Crionet as part of a long-term digital strategy aimed at bringing junior tennis to a wider audience.

The Tennis Europe Junior Tour consists of almost 500 events each year for players aged 12, 14 and 16 & Under, staged in almost all of Tennis Europe’s 50 member nations. 20,000 eligible players from around the world were registered to play in 2022.