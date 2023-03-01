The best clinic for dental implants in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 18:08
When it comes to restoring missing teeth, dental implants are the ‘gold standard’ for perfecting your smile. But are you wondering whether dental implants are right for you or the best people to go to? Keep on reading and we will fill in the gaps!
When it comes to repairing missing or damaged teeth, you have various different options. Dental implants, however, stand out from the crowd. Dental implants have advantages that other tooth replacement solutions, such as dentures or bridges, do not. Here are the key advantages of this innovative option:
When you lose teeth, you lose bone mass in your jaw as well. To retain its mass, the jawbone requires the stimulation that occurs when your teeth meet. Dental implants are the only tooth replacement option that also replaces jaw bone stimulation, which aids in bone preservation.
Dental implants, which are secured into your jaw with a titanium post that replaces the tooth root, allow you to bite with roughly the same amount of force as you would with natural teeth. Because they sit on top of the gums and aren’t fastened in place, other tooth replacement choices don’t return nearly as much of your bite power.
A gap caused by missing teeth in your mouth can also cause the teeth on either side of the gap to move, resulting in misalignment. Dental implants bridge the gap, helping you to keep your smile straight and even.
Your teeth help to support the structure of your face. As you lose your teeth, you lose that support, which causes your face to shift form and makes you look older. Dental implants support your face in the same way as natural teeth do, keeping it from shifting shape and making it look full.
Certain tooth replacement solutions, such as dentures, can impair your ability to pronounce words. Missing teeth might also cause problems with your speech. Dental implants allow you to talk freely and naturally since they feel and function exactly like real teeth.
Because dentures can clearly shift or slip inside your mouth, lots of patients with dentures may feel self-conscious when speaking, laughing, or eating in public. Dental implants are permanently attached to your teeth and will never cause you embarrassment.
Dental implants do not necessitate the purchase of any particular cleaning or care products. Cups, washing pills, glue, or special flossers are not needed. You simply brush and floss as you would with your normal teeth.
Artificial teeth still require maintenance to prevent bacteria from accumulating in your mouth and causing illnesses, but the material used to make dental implants cannot rot. You’ll never have to be concerned about cavities in your dental implants!
Other tooth replacement solutions must be repaired or replaced on a regular basis, but dental implants are designed to last the rest of your life. Dental implants really are as close as dentists can get to a natural tooth. When you smile, no one will be able to tell that you have dental implants.
Dental implants are surgically implanted into your jawbone to act as the roots of missing teeth. Because the titanium in the implants integrates with your jawbone, they will not slip, generate noise, or cause bone damage like fixed bridgework or dentures. And the materials will not deteriorate like the teeth that support traditional bridgework.
A trusted and reputable dental clinic like Grupo Dental in Fuengirola will be able to talk you through all of the best options for your teeth, however, dental implants are most likely for you if you:
There are three common types of dental implants: Endosteal, subperiosteal, and zygomatic.
Endosteal is the most common and safest, followed by subperiosteal, and finally zygomatic, which is the most complicated and is rarely used.
The most common type of dental implant is endosteal. They are suitable for the majority of patients, but they require a good, healthy jawbone to fuse to.
These are just placeholder posts in the shape of screws that are inserted in the jaw, the false teeth are inserted into these posts. It takes some time to heal after this treatment is completed and for the pieces to come together and become a stronghold. Once it’s healed, the false teeth can be fitted onto the post to match the surrounding teeth.
If you don’t like the idea of something being implanted in your jawbone, you may prefer the second most frequent implant – subperiosteal.
Subperiosteal implants are the primary substitute for Endosteal Implants.
Subperiosteal implants, as opposed to being fastened into the jawbone, lay on top of the bone but behind the gum. A metal frame with a post connected is inserted beneath the gum. The gum then heals around the frame, securing it. The fake teeth are attached to the gum-derived poles.
This method is only used if the patient does not have enough jawbone to support an implant or if the patient does not want to undergo extensive oral surgery to add bone to the area.
Zygomatic implants are the rarest type of dental implant. It is the most difficult treatment and should only be performed if there is insufficient jawbone for the Endosteal implant.
Instead of the jawbone, the implant is inserted in the patient’s cheekbone.
Lots of people are concerned about dental pain, and for some, even going to the dentist can be a traumatic experience. It is critical to remember that effective dental care should not be painful and that there are techniques to alleviate any anxiety you may have prior to a dental operation.
Many people are hesitant to get dental implants because they are worried that they will be uncomfortable. In reality, dental implant treatments are typically painless, and there are numerous advantages to having dental implants. Although the process may be a little uncomfortable, the implants may assist to avoid future problems and suffering.
Clinics such as Grupo Dental in Fuengirola also offer anaesthetics for the procedure, including IV sedation and local anaesthesia.
What is IV sedation?
IV sedation is a conscious kind of pain medication that allows the patient to remain awake during treatment and is ideal for patients who may feel the need for extra reassurance. IV sedation is given through a vein and allows you to feel extremely relaxed while yet being able to respond.
What is local anaesthesia?
As with many dental procedures, local anaesthesia is used to numb the area that will be treated while installing implants. Your dentist will be able to begin repairing your smile after numbing the afflicted area. You may feel some pressure at most, but the combination of anaesthesia and local anaesthesia will make the process totally painless.
Your implant journey could last anywhere from 3 to 15 months, depending on the number of implants required and whether further supporting therapies are required. An initial consultation, the insertion of the titanium implant, and an appointment to fit the crown to the implant are all part of the implant fitting process. Along the way, you may require X-rays, CT scans, and other procedures to improve your dental health.
Further treatments may be required as part of your dental implant treatment on occasion. For example, where there is less bone under the gum, a bone transplant or sinus lift may be required. This might be difficult, but there are various solutions for pain relief.
Most patients are pleasantly surprised with how uncomplicated dental implant surgery is, with many considering it easier than having a tooth out.
It can take four or more months for a dental implant to integrate with your bone, but you should be able to return to work or your regular activities the next day after your procedure.
If you experience any discomfort, we recommend taking over-the-counter pain medicines, avoiding hard foods, and wearing an ice pack to aid with swelling. Your dental professional will give you all of the information you will need to take care of your new smile and to avoid any pain.
