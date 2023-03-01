UK Environment Agency launches new Flood Warning Services

Flood Warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond, the UK government confirmed on Wednesday, March 1.

There are three types of message: Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each type can be triggered by particular weather or river conditions which cause flooding.

New flood warnings will be introduced at the following locations:

River Wye in Hogshaw Brook at Buxton covering 316 properties

Baker Lane Brook at Hucknall and Titchfield covering 547 properties

Coppice Brook at Belper covering 96 properties

River Meden at Pleasley covering 96 properties

Upper Day Brook at Sherwood and Woodthorpe covering 253 properties

Residents are encouraged to prepare if they receive a Flood Alert which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they would not want to lose if flooding were to take place.

A Flood Warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

A Severe Flood Warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Paul Lockhart, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the East Midlands said: “We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding which is why we’re pleased that there are more communities across the East Midlands which will now be able to receive our free flood warning service.”