BREAKING: Missing baby of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon found

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 19:59

Today, March 1, police have issued an update that remains have been found in the search for the baby of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon. The couple had been on the run from January 5 until their arrest on Monday, February 28. Over 200 Met Police officers have been searching for the baby.

Police have issued a statement saying remains of the baby have been found in woodland in Sussex, no other statements are being made at this time.

The baby did not receive any medical attention since being born and was allegedly born in a car, which was then set on fire and abandoned near Bolton. The couple avoided the police by paying for everything in cash, moving locations regularly after dark, and even sleeping in a tent with the newborn.

The police have promised to find out the cause of death. The couple remains in custody and an application has been made to question them further for gross negligence.

From the time of their arrest, the couple has not cooperated with the police. Significant resources were utilised in Sussex to find the missing baby, looking for an indication of where they might be. The police also issued a reward for those who came forward with information.

