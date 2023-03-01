What is blue food and how important is it?

By Sarah Newton-John • 01 March 2023 • 7:45

Fish, an important blue food/Shutterstock Images

1 March 2023, Stockholm: In the face of a growing world population and increasing concern over food insecurity, the Blue Food Assessment group proposes blue food as a viable nutritional and environmentally friendly source for 21st century diets.

According to the Blue Food Assessment website, “Blue food is food derived from aquatic animals, plants or algae that are caught or cultivated in freshwater and marine environments. Currently 2,500 species of fish, algae, invertebrates and aquatic plants are caught or cultivated for food.”

The Blue Food Assessment brings together more than 100 scientists from more than 25 institutions globally, based in Sweden and the USA. EAT is the lead impact partner—”a global, non-profit startup dedicated to transforming our global food system through sound science, impatient disruption and novel partnerships.”

Blue foods, such as farmed bivalves, oysters and mussels produce low levels of emissions, require limited freshwater and land while providing 76 times more vitamin B12 and five times more iron than chicken. Seaweed and fish offer other important nutrients.

Over-consumption of red and processed meats is linked to cardiovascular and other diseases. Blue foods are a healthy protein alternative. Blue foods can also reduce nutrient deficiencies, especially B12 and omega-3, which are lacking in many diets. Small amounts of blue food can help with low B12 levels which is linked with cognitive function.

Blue food provides livelihoods for some 600 million people and some three billion people get vital nutrients from 205 types of protein from fish, seafood and aquatic plants. Yet in most countries, blue foods are often not part of the discussions about how to “de-risk our food systems,” according to Euronews.

For their sustainability, blue foods have a lot to offer in the future and need to be considered “when policymakers around the world discuss national food portfolios and identify salient ways to achieve healthy and sustainable diets for all,” according to Euronews.

