Why Collateral Network (COLT) is set to surpass Cosmos (ATOM) and Axie Infinity (AXS)

By EWN • 01 March 2023 • 18:13

It’s hard to know which cryptocurrency will take the lead, but one thing is clear: Collateral Network (COLT) has the potential to surpass Cosmos (ATOM) and Axie Infinity (AXS). In the first phase of its presale, Collateral Network (COLT) is already generating strong interest from potential investors following predictions that the COLT token will rise by over 3500%. Let’s take a deep dive into these three projects.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralised network built on the Tendermint consensus protocol, which enables users to build and deploy secure and efficient blockchain applications. With the Cosmos (ATOM) Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, data can be freely transferred across different blockchains, creating a truly interoperable system.

ATOM tokens are used to power the Cosmos (ATOM) network and they also provide holders with staking rewards when they participate in the consensus process. Cosmos (ATOM) has already been adopted by several major projects, including Asia Digital Bank, Forte and Wormhole Bridge.

However, the price of Cosmos (ATOM) hasn’t escaped the bear market, and the Cosmos (ATOM) token is currently trading 79% below its all-time high. Holders will need to be patient if they want to see any real gains from their Cosmos (ATOM) investments.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, raise and battle digital creatures called Axies. By combining the fun of video games with the potential to earn crypto rewards, Axie Infinity (AXS) has gained a lot of attention in the gaming community.

In fact, millions of keen players joined the Axie Infinity (AXS) platform in 2021 to fight for their chance to win tournament prizes and other rewards. This sent the price of Axie Infinity (AXS) to extraordinary heights — with a 2000% gain in less than two months.

Sadly, this incredible growth for Axie Infinity (AXS) was unsustainable, and the price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is currently trading at just 96% of its all-time high. And with so many competing games on the market, Axie Infinity (AXS) may struggle to hold onto its popularity in the long run.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Sometimes we find ourselves in a financial bind, whether it’s because of an unexpected expense or a need for additional funding to pursue a project. However, obtaining a loan can be challenging, as it often involves dealing with sky-high rates, credit checks and other problematic requirements.

Collateral Network (COLT) is a crowd-lending platform that is facilitated by fractional non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which represent assets that can be pledged as collateral. This new technology allows Collateral Network (COLT) users to instantly unlock liquidity without credit checks, collateral deposits or lengthy paperwork.

Smart contracts play a vital role by ensuring that all parties involved in a loan adhere to the predetermined terms and conditions. This removes the need to trust third-party intermediaries, making the process more secure and cost-effective through Collateral Network (COLT).

COLT token holders stand to gain numerous advantages as the Collateral Network (COLT) project evolves. These benefits include the opportunity to earn staking rewards, reduced fees for transactions and the ability to participate in the decision-making process through governance rights.

The public presale of COLT is now open and the Collateral Network (COLT) project has already attracted a lot of attention from the crypto community. With Collateral Network (COLT) tokens available for just $0.01 per token, it’s a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this innovative technology.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido