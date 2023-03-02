8 Features that Make Dogetti, Cardano, and Solana worth your Investments

By EWN • 02 March 2023 • 10:45

After Bitcoin and Ethereum ruled the crypt world for years, new entrants like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Dogetti (DETI) have stolen the limelight in recent times.

The two meme coins have already garnered a massive following as both are selling like hotcakes in their presale stage. Especially, Dogetti is making heads turn in the first stage of its presale, during which, the dog-themed meme coin has already raised $314,567 with the sale of 4.494 billion tokens.

Wise guy makes wise choices

The buying euphoria seems far from over in Dogetti, which is making waves in the world of cryptocurrencies with impressive numbers. The meme coin has gone a step further with the launch of its promotional code WISEGUY25, which allows users to bag a 25% bonus on their investments in Dogetti.

Happy Times for the Crypto Industry

The last few years proved to be happy ones for the crypto industry as thousands of new cryptocurrencies got off on their journey. Some of the renowned recent cryptocurrencies include Dogecoin (2013), Shiba Inu (2020), Cardano (2015), and Solana (2017). All these cryptocurrencies are designed to revolutionise the way we transact and store value.

Especially, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have gained immense popularity in the crypto community in recent years. Dogetti is also rapidly gaining popularity, and many are wondering how it fares against these somewhat established cryptocurrencies.

Let’s see which features of Dogetti, Cardano, and Solana make them different from each other and how they can revolutionise international finance.

Dogetti | Fast Transactions, a Distant Dream No More

The dog-themed meme coin Dogetti (DETI) is designed to facilitate swift, secure, and private transactions, using the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

One of its unique features is its focus on environmental sustainability. Unlike Bitcoin and many other seasoned cryptocurrencies, Dogetti’s mining process does not require excessive amounts of energy, making it a greener alternative.

Dogetti provides a low-cost solution for users who want to prefer cryptocurrencies for monetary transactions. It also offers a strong and active ecosystem that supports the development of decentralised applications and smart contracts.

Cardano | Proof-of-Stake Proves its Worth

Cardano (ADA) was rolled out almost a decade ago, 2015 to be precise, to tackle the challenges faced by the first generation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Like Dogetti, it also uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, known as Ouroboros, that is designed to be more energy efficient than traditional proof-of-work algorithms.

One of the unique features of Cardano is its layered architecture, which allows for improved scalability and interoperability with other blockchain platforms. Additionally, Cardano has a strong focus on academic research and development, with a dedicated research team that continually works to improve the platform’s performance.

Solana | Proof-of-History for Fast, Cheap Transactions

Solana (SOL) made its debut in 2017 and since then it has made a massive reputation in the crypto world as a decentralised application for fast and low-cost transactions. It uses a unique consensus algorithm, known as Proof-of-History (PoH), which is responsible for delivering quick and cheaper transactions worldwide.

Dogetti vs. Cardano vs. Solana | A Comparison

Each of Dogetti, Cardano, and Solana has unique features and advantages that make them attractive to crypto traders, businesses, and investors.

1. Consensus Algorithm | DETI and ADA Nail It!

As mentioned above, Dogetti and Cardano use the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithms, whereas Solana uses a unique algorithm known as Proof-of-History. The Proof of Stake algorithm is designed to be more energy-conservant than traditional proof-of-work algorithms.

2. Scalability | ADA and SOL Rule the Roost!

Cardano’s layered architecture ensures improved scalability, thereby allowing it to process thousands of transactions per second. Solana’s architecture is designed for high throughput and latency, which means it can process up to 65,000 transactions per second. Dogetti, on the other hand, is still in the early stage of its journey and its scalability will be gauged after its official launch.

3. Ecosystem | ADA, SOL Enjoy Advantage!

As far as the ecosystem is concerned, all three cryptocurrencies are supported by a robust ecosystem that allows for the development of decentralised applications and smart contracts. However, Cardano’s focus on academic research and development gives it some edge in terms of technological advancements. Similarly, Solana’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine allows developers to port their applications from Ethereum, giving it an advantage in terms of developer adoption.

4. Environmental Sustainability | DETI Leads the Way!

Dogetti has come up with a clear focus on environmental sustainability, which makes it a lot greener alternative to other blockchain platforms. Cardano is not far behind with its algorithm also being energy-efficient. However, Solana will have to do more to come at par with the global environmental codes as it consumes a significant amount of energy to maintain its high transaction speeds.

5. Technology | Uniqueness All the Way!

Dogetti, Cardano, and Solana all facilitate transactions by using blockchain technology. However, Solana and Cardano use more advanced consensus mechanisms that allow for faster and more secure transactions. Dogetti’s unique features, such as its burn mechanism and NFT marketplace, add value to its blockchain, making it more than just a meme coin.

6. Adoption | SOL, ADA Enjoy Early Bird Advantage!

Understandably, Cardano and Solana enjoy a much bigger adoption rate than Dogetti, which is yet to be launched. Dogetti will soon be launched and then it will establish its foothold in the crypto market. Its strong community-centric approach and focus on charitable causes will help it gain popularity in the future.

7. Tokenomics | DETI Offers 100bln Tokens!

As far as the tokenomics of these cryptocurrencies are concerned, Cardano has a fixed supply of 45 billion ADA tokens and Solana has a fixed supply of 500 million SOL tokens. On the contrary, Dogetti has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, which means DETI has a higher inflation rate than the other two cryptos, which will have an impact on its long-term value.

8. Price Performance | Slow and Steady for SOL, ADA!

Cardano and Solana have seen steady growth over the past year, with Cardano reaching an all-time high of $3.09 and Solana reaching an all-time high of $258.21. On the other hand, Dogetti’s price performance has been volatile since its launch, as is the case with most meme coins, but it will go steady in the times to come.

The Concluding Remarks

Dogetti, Cardano, and Solana are best suited to offer fast and low-cost international transaction solutions to their respective users in the crypto industry. Dogetti has the advantage of some unique features, such as a burn mechanism and NFT marketplace that set it apart from the rest.

Dogetti’s community-driven strategy and philanthropic side will help it gain popularity in the future. However, it will need to continue to develop and innovate to establish itself as a serious player in the cryptocurrency market.

Dogetti (DETI)

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido