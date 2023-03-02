ABF hits the mark thanks to Primark’s better than expected sales

By Linda Hall • 02 March 2023 • 1:11

PENNEY’S DUBLIN: The original Primark store Photo credit: CC/Gatepainter

PRIMARK’S annual profits would be higher than previously expected, owners Associated British Foods (ABF) announced.

Despite the cost of living crisis, luggage, beachwear, swimwear, beach footwear and even shorts were selling well, ABF’s finance director John Bason said.

“People are buying for hot summer holidays,” he added.

ABF whose products ranging from Twinings tea to animal feed as well as fashion, previously warned that increased energy and commodities’ costs would affect profits.

Instead, it now expects group sales to rise 20 per cent for the six months ending in early March compared with last year, helped by the 19 per cent increase in Primark sales that the company announced at the end of February.

Annual profits are predicted to be approximately in line with last year’s, despite previous predictions that that Primark trading would be hit by reduced consumer spending.

